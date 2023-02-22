USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion and approximately $4.39 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00414745 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.84 or 0.27473451 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,227,473,497 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
