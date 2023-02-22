Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 907,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 283,570 shares.The stock last traded at $145.75 and had previously closed at $144.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,060,000. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,711,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

