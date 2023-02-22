Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.89. 66,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,185. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

