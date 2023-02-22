Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.21 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $82.21 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004181 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

