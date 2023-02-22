Verge Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $56.86 million and $2.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,764.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00388340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00091990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00657880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00579445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00179990 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,237,713 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

