Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 455,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,606. Veritex has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

