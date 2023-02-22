Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $474.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

