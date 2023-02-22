Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 276,341 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,341 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.19% of Old National Bancorp worth $57,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

