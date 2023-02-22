Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $47.63 Average PT from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,573,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,013,000 after acquiring an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.