Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 11,975,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,422. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

