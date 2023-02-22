Virtus Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOOV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.18. 11,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.