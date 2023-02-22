Virtus Family Office LLC Invests $924,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,908. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

