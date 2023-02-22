Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

