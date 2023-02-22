Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,948 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 5.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. 60,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,481. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

