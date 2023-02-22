Virtus Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 9,506 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 951,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,583. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

