Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Twenty Acre Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.3% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.10.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

