Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $18.13 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for about 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.
Bill.com stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.90. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
