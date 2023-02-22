Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Lowers Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for about 0.7% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.58% of SentinelOne worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.9 %

S stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

