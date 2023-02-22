Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,862,000. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Paycom Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $296.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

