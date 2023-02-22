Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. Cloudflare makes up 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.