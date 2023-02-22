Vital Energy (VTLE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vital Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vital Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1668 9609 14990 446 2.53

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.01%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Vital Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s competitors have a beta of -12.96, suggesting that their average share price is 1,396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.70% 150.10% 12.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.09 Vital Energy Competitors $12.19 billion $994.33 million 5.23

Vital Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vital Energy beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

