Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.79 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Vow has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and approximately $367,880.40 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.27831412 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

