Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein Sells 3,297 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $24,562.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,610 shares in the company, valued at $794,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $273.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

