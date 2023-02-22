Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 11.1%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 179,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 136,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 174.03. The stock has a market cap of C$27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

