VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $140.13 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $140.13 million and approximately $807,872.35 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,375,057,378,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,075,526,253,463 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

