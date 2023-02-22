Walken Trading Down 5.4% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

