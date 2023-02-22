Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart Increases Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock valued at $762,689,214. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

