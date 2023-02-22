Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $63.20 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $63.20 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00083604 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00056339 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010341 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00027775 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003729 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001822 BTC.
Wanchain Profile
WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,186,252 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Wanchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
