Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00083305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00055938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,181,253 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

