Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 914,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 913,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

