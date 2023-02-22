Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 914,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 913,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.