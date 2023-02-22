Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 526,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.