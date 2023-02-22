WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $197.23 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $197.23 million and $19.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,879,689 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,369,575,521.9120283 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08063876 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $38,104,681.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

