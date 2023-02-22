Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 287,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,020. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

