Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after buying an additional 760,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mplx by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after buying an additional 529,595 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mplx by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 406,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 107,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,873. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

