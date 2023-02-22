Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 57,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,530. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

