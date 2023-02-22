Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 8.3%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 747,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 600,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Webis Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.79. The company has a market cap of £8.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Webis Company Profile

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

