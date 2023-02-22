Wedbush Boosts Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $27.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TPH stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $8,739,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

