Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WLKP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $818.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $438,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

