Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

