WhiteBIT Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $240.15 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $240.15 million and approximately $870,031.86 worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00016311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.11 or 0.27673334 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

