Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

PTWOU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

