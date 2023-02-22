Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,963,130 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $107,916,000. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,568,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,546.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.