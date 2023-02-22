Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Carnival Co. & as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 428,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.08) to GBX 1,219 ($14.68) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

