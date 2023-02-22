Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $469,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 124,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,272. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $146.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

