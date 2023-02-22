Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

