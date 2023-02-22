Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 872,300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after buying an additional 741,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,461,000 after buying an additional 431,311 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after acquiring an additional 422,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.97. 763,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,348. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $284.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

