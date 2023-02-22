Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.36 on Wednesday. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

