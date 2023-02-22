WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0948 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $704,420.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00394758 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000812 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00016954 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,459,410 coins and its circulating supply is 763,991,643 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

