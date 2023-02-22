Wilmington plc (WIL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on April 6th

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Wilmington stock opened at GBX 325 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.57. The company has a market cap of £286.52 million, a P/E ratio of 878.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Wilmington in a report on Monday.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

