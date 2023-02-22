Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.12

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.12 and last traded at $116.64, with a volume of 8301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($120.21) to €108.00 ($114.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($134.04) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

